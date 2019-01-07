Latest NewsIndia

Aadhaar-Driving Licence Linking: This is What Ravi Shankar Prasad Said

Jan 7, 2019, 08:26 am IST
Less than a minute

The Centre is considering linking Aadhaar with driving licences to tackle the problem of duplicate and fraudulent documents, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Sunday.

“We are soon going to bring a law which will make it mandatory to link Aadhaar with driving licences. At present, what happens is that the guilty person who causes an accident flees the scene and gets a duplicate licence. This helps him go scot-free.

However, with the Aadhaar linkage you can change your name but you cannot change your biometrics, neither iris nor fingerprints. So the moment you go in for a duplicate licence, the system will say this person already has a driving licence and should not be given a new one,” said Prasad.

Tags

Related Articles

No socks and shoes in halls; extreme methods by authorities

Feb 19, 2018, 12:15 pm IST

Former Wimbledon tennis champion dies at 49

Nov 20, 2017, 09:38 pm IST

Air strike on east Syria :Nearly 40 pro-regime fighters killed

Jun 18, 2018, 04:50 pm IST
ModiCare

Cesarean Baby Becomes The First Child To Get ‘ModiCare’ Benefits

Sep 3, 2018, 08:02 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close