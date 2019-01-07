Latest NewsIndia

“BJP Workers are being Attacked in Kerala,”Says P.M Modi

Jan 7, 2019, 06:16 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while chatting with BJP workers from Andhra through Namo app has said that BJP workers are being attacked in Kerala with each passing day. He alleged that the bomb kept near the house of V Muralidharan M.P was an attempt to kill him. He said that BJP members couldn’t be defeated through the communist attacks in Tripura and that they made government from zero.

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani said that all those who protest against the Kerala government are being arrested in the state. She said that even elected representatives in Kerala cannot be given protection in the state.

