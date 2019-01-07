Cold wave in North India: schools remained closed

Cold wave in North India froze the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius and the weatherman predicted clear skies. However, heavy fog disrupted many flights and trains in the morning owing to low visibility. The maximum temperature is to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

The schools in Uttar Pradesh remained closed due to heavy snowfall. Transportation service also remains poor. The state also witnessed rain in addition to the winter. The minimum temperature in the state was 5.4 degrees. The sudden chill is due to a western disturbance over the Himalayas, reports says.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Water bodies in the valley remained frozen as did the water supply tapes in Srinagar and other places. At minus 24.8 degrees Celsius, Drass town was the coldest in Jammu and Kashmir where even the maximum temperature remained below the freezing point at minus 9.8.

In Himachal Pradesh, they saw the sunlight after three days. The minimum temperature was minus 0.7 degrees Celsius in Shimla, which saw 5 cm of snow. Keylong, district headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, was the coldest in the state at a minimum of minus 12 degrees Celsius.