Defence Minister rejects doubts raised by Congress on HAL contracts

Jan 7, 2019, 09:11 pm IST
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rejected the doubts raised by Congress on her statement in Lok Sabha on contracts given by the government to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Sitharaman gave details of the contracts for weapons procurement. She said her ministry has received the confirmation from HAL that contracts worth over 26,570 crore rupees given during 2014-18 have already been signed.

The Minister said the orders worth around 73 thousand crore rupees are in the pipeline. She said the total amount is about one lakh crore rupees and termed the reports raising doubts on her statement on the contracts as misleading. Earlier, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had accused the Defence minister of lying about procurement orders worth one lakh crore rupees for the HAL.

