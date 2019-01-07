MakaraVilakku: BJP leader M.T.Ramesh asks government to return the rights of tribal

BJP state general secretary M.T.Ramesh has asked the government to return the rights of tribals in Sabarimala temple.

Earlier Mala Araya had the right to light the ‘Makara Vilakku. Later it has been taken by the government and now the KSEB, Police and Dewasom employees do this. He asked if the government’s stand that it is with the oppressed section of society then they should give back the rights of tribals.