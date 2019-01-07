Parents Gets back their 9- month-old baby missing For 2 months

New Delhi: Parents get back their 9-month-old baby missing for two months in Delhi. The parents are homeless and the child was taken by a 19- year-old woman. The baby was rescued from Punjab’s Firozpur.

The woman who took the child tried to mislead the police first. She said that she did this because she is a childless one. She told the police that she had handed over the child to a man in Amritsar. Police traced the man and arrested him. The police detected the exact location and saved the child.