Latest NewsIndia

Parents Gets back their 9- month-old baby missing For 2 months

Jan 7, 2019, 11:33 am IST
Less than a minute

New Delhi: Parents get back their 9-month-old baby missing for two months in Delhi. The parents are homeless and the child was taken by a 19- year-old woman. The baby was rescued from Punjab’s Firozpur.

The woman who took the child tried to mislead the police first. She said that she did this because she is a childless one. She told the police that she had handed over the child to a man in Amritsar. Police traced the man and arrested him. The police detected the exact location and saved the child.

Tags

Related Articles

aamir-khan-mukesh-ambani-collaborate-magnum-opus-film

Aamir Khan and Mukesh Ambani to collaborate for this magnum opus film!

Mar 22, 2018, 12:19 pm IST

FIFA World Cup 2018 Poland V Senegal : Poland Can Only Blame Themselves !

Jun 19, 2018, 10:33 pm IST

Several earthquakes rattle Myanmar’s largest city, no damage seen

Jan 12, 2018, 04:30 pm IST

Arvind Kejriwal and Arun Shourie find solutions on who will be capable of defeating Narendra Modi in 2019 elections

Nov 25, 2017, 01:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close