‘PM Narendra Modi Biopic’: Devendra Fadnavis launches first look poster ; See Pics

Jan 7, 2019, 05:24 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to get a biopic. Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh, the film titled PM Narendra Modi will star Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. The first poster and look of Vivek was launched at an event in Mumbai on Monday.

The poster was unveiled by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 23 languages. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film will go on floors in the coming days. The film’s team has been working on the project for the past 2 years.

This announcement comes after months of speculation that veteran actor Paresh Rawal will play the titular role. However, the latest update on the project confirms that it is, in fact, Vivek who will be playing PM Modi onscreen.

