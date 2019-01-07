Latest NewselectionsIndia

Tiruvarur Assembly by-poll postponed

Jan 7, 2019, 07:24 pm IST
The Election Commission has postponed the bye-election in Thiruvarur Assembly Constituency in Tamil Nadu slated for 28th of this month.

The EC took the decision in view of the ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures in the affected areas of the State following cyclone Gaja. The political parties had requested for the postponement.

In its order, the Commission said the district administration of Thiruvarur, which has to conduct the bye-election, continues to be pre-occupied with the relief and rehabilitation works.

The Thiruvarur assembly seat had fallen vacant after the death of DMK Chief M.Karunanidhi last year.

