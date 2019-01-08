BJP confirms PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kollam Bypass on Jan15

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kollam bypass on January 15 in Kerala, that is slated to be opened on February 2 by the state government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Kerala on January 15 to inaugurate the Kollam bypass. The party has obtained the official confirmation on it, said BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai. After a long wait of four and a half decades, the Kollam bypass is becoming a reality.

The 13-km road connects Kavanad and Mevaram, bypassing the Kollam city, avoiding the traffic snarls on the NH 66.

PWD minister G. Sudhakaran had on Dec 24 said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would inaugurate the bypass on Feb 2.

For quite some time, there has been a tug of war between the CPM and BJP on credit of completing the four-decade-old project, the final phase of which started in 2015 at an estimated cost of Rs 278 crore equally funded by the state and central governments.

It has 190 piles and 46 piers.

However, the left MLAs are of the stand that Prime Minister coming without the invitation of the state government is not right. The government has not obtained any official confirmation on his arrival, said Kollam mayor V Rajendra Babu, MLAs M Noushad, Mukesh and N Vijayan Pillai.

The UDF’s allegation is that the state government is delaying the inauguration of the road citing petty reasons eyeing Lok Sabha polls. The BJP had strongly levelled the allegation that the LDF is trying to consider the construction of the bypass as their achievement. It was built with equal participation of both the union and state governments.