‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0’ : PM Narendra Modi to interact with students on Jan 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his second “Pariksha Pe Charcha” on January 29, where students from high schools to college-going age will be able to interact with him. The event will be held at Talkatora Stadium and telecast live.

“It is that time of the year again when many young friends among us will be appearing for board examinations and other entrance examinations.

“Last year during Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with several students from across the country.

“This January 29, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again interact with a cross-section of students, teachers and parents,” read the notification on the government of India website.

Selected students will be allowed to ask questions to the Prime Minister on study-related matters. To qualify for an interaction with the PM, students are required to enter the competition at the government’s website.

Modi had held his first such interaction with the students last year in February.