RBI forms committee to boost digital payments

Reserve Bank of India has constituted a High-Level Committee on Deepening of Digital Payments to encourage digitization of payments and enhance financial inclusion. The five-member committee headed by UIDAI’s former Chairman Nandan Nilekani will include RBI’s former Deputy Governor H.R. Khan and Former Secretary, Ministry of Information Technology, Aruna Sharma among others.

In a statement, RBI said the committee will review the existing status of digitization of payments and suggest ways to bridge any gaps in the ecosystem if any. The committee will also undertake cross country analysis to identify best practices that can be adopted to accelerate digitization of the economy and financial inclusion through greater use of digital payments.

The Nandan Nilekani led panel will suggest measures to strengthen the safety and security of digital payments; while also providing a road map for increasing customers’ trust while accessing financial services through digital modes. The Committee will have to submit its report within a period of 90 days from the date of its first meeting.