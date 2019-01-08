Sensex rises 130 points, Nifty settles at 10802

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 closed higher for a third session on Tuesday led by banking stocks such as ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Banky. The BSE Sensex closed 130.77 points, or 0.36%, up at 35,980.93, and the Nifty 50 ended 30.35 points, or 0.28%, higher at 10,802.15. The BSE midcap was down 0.16%, while the smallcap rose 0.17%.

Among the sectoral indices, telecom and bankex gained most at 1.3%. Healthcare, metal, finance and basic materials also posted gains. On the other hand, capital goods, power, utilities, realty and oil and gas fell. Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, SBI, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto were among the top gainers on the key indices, whereas Kotak Bank, NTPC, HDFC, HDFC Bank, BPCL and HPCL were among the major losers.