This is What Supreme Court Decided on Reinstating Alok Verma as CBI Director

Supreme Court has finally settled the CBI versus CBI fight. The apex court quashed the October 23, 2018 notification to divest Central Bureau of Investigation director Alok Kumar Verma of all powers and send him on leave.

Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana were both sent on leave in October amid a bitter feud between the CBI’s top two. Mr Verma challenged the move saying it went against the rules that mandate that the CBI chief has two years in office. The government argued that it had no option but to send both officers on leave since they were fighting like “kilkenny cats”