Dalit leader Manju enters Sabarimala: Facebook group challenges for purification rituals

A Facebook group has come to the fore challenging the tantri to apologize to the devotees. The group has said that a woman has entered the temple.

The revelation was made by a Facebook group named ‘Navothana Keralam Sabarimalayilekku’, a group working to organise women interested in going to Sabarimala. Neither the police nor the government has confirmed it.

The group asserted that the 36-year-old woman identified as Manju and a native of Chathanur in Kollam climbed the 18 holy steps and reached the sanctum sanctorum at around 7.30 am on Tuesday and returned back to Pampa at 10.30 am after darshan and neyyabhishekam.