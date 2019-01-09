Pakistani troops again violate ceasefire

Pakistani forces resorted to heavy mortar shelling in Poonch today. According to Defence sources forces from across the LoC started unprovoked firing and shelling targeting Indian posts and civilian areas in Khari Karmara area of Gulpur sector around 8:30 am this morning.

The Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 10 a.m. No loss of life or injury has been reported from the Indian side.

Yesterday also Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the same area and had targeted civilian areas and Indian posts.