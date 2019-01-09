Latest NewsIndiaDefence

Pakistani troops again violate ceasefire

Jan 9, 2019, 08:30 pm IST
Less than a minute
kashmir
third party image reference

jawan

Pakistani forces resorted to heavy mortar shelling in Poonch today. According to Defence sources forces from across the LoC started unprovoked firing and shelling targeting Indian posts and civilian areas in Khari Karmara area of Gulpur sector around 8:30 am this morning.

The Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 10 a.m. No loss of life or injury has been reported from the Indian side.

Yesterday also Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the same area and had targeted civilian areas and Indian posts.

Tags

Related Articles

Central Government to set up social media communication hubs in all districts

Jan 28, 2018, 06:47 am IST

Kisan March: Thousands of farmers united for their protest march

Nov 29, 2018, 05:40 pm IST

Man sentenced to 100 years for rape of minor

Feb 14, 2018, 12:22 pm IST

6 Rohingya Muslims arrested in Tripura

Jan 16, 2018, 06:25 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close