PM Narendra Modi inaugurates infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,100 crore

Jan 9, 2019, 03:21 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched road and underground sewerage system projects developed at an investment of ?1,100 crore in Maharashtra.

At a public rally here, Mr. Modi launched the four-laning of Solapur-Osmanabad section of NH-211, underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants.

Mr. Modi also laid the foundation stone for a ?1,811 crore housing project of 30,000 units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Mr. Modi commissioned the four-laned 98.717 km Solapur- Tuljapur-Osmanabad section on NH-211 (New NH-52). The ?972.50-crore toll road project will improve connectivity between Solapur and the Marathwada region.

The housing project will benefit the homeless poor like rag pickers, rickshaw pullers, textile and beedi workers.

It involves an investment of ?1811.33 crore, of which ?750 crore will be provided by the Centre and the state as assistance.

Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone for the ?244 crore water supply and sewerage system as part of area-based development in the Solapur smart city area.

This project, developed under the smart city mission, is expected to bring about significant improvements in service delivery.

During his last visit to Solapur in August 2014, Mr. Modi had laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border section of NH 9.

