Latest NewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 2,980 cr

Jan 9, 2019, 06:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday launched civic projects worth Rs 2,980 crore in Agra.

Modi launched the Gangajal project to provide better and more assured water supply and also laid the foundation stone for an Integrated Command and Control Centre for the Agra Smart City project.

The smart city project is meant to develop the tourism destination as a modern world-class city.

The Gangajal programme will provide Agra with better water supply, benefitting both the residents of the city as well as tourists, officials said.

Besides, the SN Medical College in Agra will be upgraded with a 100-bed maternity wing.
This is Modi’s second visit to the city.

During his earlier visit in November 2016, he had launched a housing project, the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin).

Under this scheme, 65 lakh houses have been constructed so far, including 9.2 lakh in Uttar Pradesh, according to the government.

 

Tags

Related Articles

amit-shah-opens-defeat-bjps-future-plans

Amit Shah starts his bike rally in Haryana’s Jind district today

Feb 15, 2018, 11:36 am IST

Micromax launches ‘Canvas Plex’ Full HD Tab in India

Aug 30, 2017, 05:10 pm IST

Kareena’s latest photoshoot pictures gets trolled, actually it was photoshopped

Jan 5, 2018, 05:39 pm IST

Woman killed Son using Contract Killers for Opposing Her Illicit Relationship With Godman

Jul 14, 2018, 07:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close