Rajya Sabha passes Constitution Amendment Bill for reservation to general category

A day after Lok Sabha passed a landmark bill to provide 10% reservation in jobs and education for the general category poor, the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The bill will provide reservation for economically weaker section of the society in higher educational institutions. With most parties backing the proposed legislation. 165 members supported the bill and 7 members opposed it.

In Lok Sabha, as many as 323 members voted in support of the bill. Three members voted against the bill.