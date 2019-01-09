Samajwadi Party demands 54% reservation for OBCs

Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale said that the 27 per cent reservation for OBCs should be increased in proportion to their population, starting by giving them at least another 10 per cent. The Republican Party of India (A) leader said a beginning could be made by making public the yet-unreleased data from the Socio-Economic Caste Census, 2011, to get an estimate of the exact OBC population.

OBCs be given 54% reservation in proportion to their population, now that you have broken the 50% reservation ceiling,Ram Gopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party said.

The Mandal Commission report of 1980 had estimated the OBC population at 52 per cent based on the 1931 Census, which was the last Census to include an OBC count. Athawale pointed out that it was owing to the Supreme Court-enforced 50 per cent cap on total reservation that the OBC quota was restricted to 27 per cent, given the existing 22.5 per cent reservation for SCs/STs.

“Now when the 50 per cent limit isn’t applicable any more, OBC reservation too should increase… to bring it to 37 per cent. The Cabinet’s decision is for the poor among savarnas (upper castes). For OBCs, there is a need to increase their quota separately through another amendment,” he said.