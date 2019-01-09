T.G Mohandas Uploads a Video about Secrets of Kerala Media, Gets Removed from YouTube. You Can Watch it Here

After some of the media in Kerala had boycotted BJP, the party’s intellectual cell head T.G Mohandas had posted a Tweet giving indications that he is soon going to reveal some of the inside- stories of the media world. It took a while, but Mohandas finally kept his promise.

In a 26 minute long video, T.G explains a few of the well-kept secrets of the media world, lesser known facts and even a few recent issues that somehow did not reach the common mass. For instance, a veteran news reporter using abusive language against the wife of SNDP leader Vellapally Natesan was hardly reported by the mainstream media.

His video though was quickly taken off Youtube! It is hard to understand why the video was taken off as it doesn’t violate any Youtube Standard. The same video is uploaded on his Facebook page and users can watch it here.