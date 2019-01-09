Trinamool Congress MP from Bishnupur joins BJP

In a major setback to Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, TMC Lok Sabha MP Saumitra Khan joined the BJP on Wednesday.

BJP leader and former TMC member, Mukul Roy, said today that at least five more TMC MPs were in touch with him and were keen on joining the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier today, Khan met BJP president Amit Shah before the news came to fore that he will be joining the BJP. Khan told Times Now that he wanted to “work with PM Narendra Modi.” Notably, on Tuesday, Khan had uploaded a Facebook post in which he had claimed that a police officer was trying to kill him. Following the controversial post, reports said that Khan was pulled up by senior party leaders for his behaviour.