Anil Antony, son of A.K.Antony appointed as digital media cell convener

Anil Antony, son of A.K.Antony has been appointed as digital media cell convenor of KPCC. He will monitor the digital media cell of Congress party in Kerala. He will work under Shashi Tharoor MP. Tharoor is the digital media cell chairman of KPCC.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran announced his appointment. Mullappally said that Anil has proved his worth in Gujarat and some other assembly elections so the party decided to give him new responsibility in Kerala ahead of the general election.

Anil’s appointment came immediately after Shashi Tharoor submitted a report regarding strengthening digital interventions. His induction is likely to strengthen the party’s social media interventions.