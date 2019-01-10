Latest NewsInternational

Elephant killed the man who tried to hypnotise it

Jan 10, 2019, 04:15 pm IST
Wild elephant killed a man who tried to hypnotise it. The incident took place in Sri Lanka. The man jumped out of his car in Kataragama, near Yala National Park, in a bid to stop the elephant and hypnotise it. But he failed and the elephant quickly ran towards him. He fell down then and the animal crushed him by one of its right legs. He died on the spot.

The sad thing about the incident is that it was being watched by his family. The officials felt sorry for the loss of the family and were ready to help them.

