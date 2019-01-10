Mamata Banerjee withdraws West Bengal from Ayushman Bharat Yojna

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced not to support the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission, touted as Modicare by the Centre.

Mamata Banerjee said her government will not contribute to the healthcare scheme. “My state will not contribute 40 per cent of the funds for the Ayushman scheme. Centre has to pay the full amount if it wants to run the scheme,” she said.

In July last, the state government had signed an MoU with the National Health Agency for implementing the health insurance scheme in the state, following a long-drawn negotiation. The National Health Agency (NHA) is the apex body for the implementation of the insurance scheme. Through the Modicare, the central government aims to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually to more than 10 crore poor households.