P.C.George to enter again UDF; says will co-operate with Congress

P.C.George takes again a u-turn. It has been in the air that George is planning to return to his old camp – UDF. His party – Kerala Janapaksham- which earlier has decided to co-operate with BJO lead NDA has now planning to team up with UDF.

George claimed that his party will join UDF. To discuss the entry into UDF a seperate committee has been formed. From now on the party will go with Congress, he said.

Esarlier in Sabarimala issue, George has decided to associate with BJP. He associated with the BJP MLA Rajagopal in raising the issue in the assembly.