KeralaLatest News

P.C.George to enter again UDF; says will co-operate with Congress

Jan 10, 2019, 04:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

P.C.George takes again a u-turn. It has been in the air that George is planning to return to his old camp – UDF. His party – Kerala Janapaksham- which earlier has decided to co-operate with BJO lead NDA has now planning to team up with UDF.

George claimed that his party will join UDF. To discuss the entry into UDF a seperate committee has been formed. From now on the party will go with Congress, he said.

Esarlier in Sabarimala issue, George has decided to associate with BJP. He associated with the BJP MLA Rajagopal in raising the issue in the assembly.

Tags

Related Articles

70 year old married 20 (1)

70-year-old businessman tied the knot with a 20-year-old girlfriend

Feb 21, 2018, 04:32 pm IST

Tamil Superstar Vijay hints about his Political Entry?

Oct 3, 2018, 03:24 pm IST

Check out Today’s Petrol Price in Trivandrum

Dec 3, 2018, 07:14 am IST

Pop Star Zayn Malik makes girlfriend Gigi Hadid to do this…

Feb 1, 2018, 02:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close