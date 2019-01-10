Teenager’s body ‘stolen’ from her tomb for this Strange Reason?

The body of an 18-year-old girl has been stolen from her tomb, in China. It was done with the intention of ‘spirit marriage’. Chinese ‘ghost marriages’ see corpses wed to living people in a ceremony thought to bring peace to the dead in the afterlife. It is carried out especially if either the bride or groom had died suddenly before a wedding or a child had died single.

A family from North China believe the body of their female relative has been stolen for such ceremony. Police said that they have found a pair of gloves suspected as that of the tomb raiders, near the grave.