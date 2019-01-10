Latest NewsInternational

Teenager’s body ‘stolen’ from her tomb for this Strange Reason?

Jan 10, 2019, 02:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

The body of an 18-year-old girl has been stolen from her tomb, in China. It was done with the intention of ‘spirit marriage’. Chinese ‘ghost marriages’ see corpses wed to living people in a ceremony thought to bring peace to the dead in the afterlife. It is carried out especially if either the bride or groom had died suddenly before a wedding or a child had died single.

A family from North China believe the body of their female relative has been stolen for such ceremony. Police said that they have found a pair of gloves suspected as that of the tomb raiders, near the grave.

Tags

Related Articles

Run for a cause, hasten to fight cancer

Jan 13, 2018, 06:25 am IST

Kareena Kapoor wants to work with this Young Actor

Sep 21, 2018, 10:33 pm IST
Deepika Padukone in stylish Avatar

Deepika Padukone in Stylish Avatar On A Magazine Cover: See Pic

Apr 25, 2018, 04:53 pm IST

Sonia Gandhi Stops Congress M.Ps From Protesting in the Sabarimala Issue

Jan 4, 2019, 08:43 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close