Army is ready for all tasks, says General Bipin Rawat

Jan 11, 2019, 12:12 am IST
Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat said that the Indian army is prepared for all tasks and have managed situations on all fronts very well. Addressing the annual press conference in New Delhi , the Army chief said both hard and soft power are being adopted and violence is being reduced so that people do not suffer.

General Rawat, said the armed forces have been working by the mandate that they have been given. He said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir needs to improve further and Army is only a facilitator for peace in the state. Replying to a question on talks with separatists, the Army Chief said the position is very clear that shun the gun and stop taking support from the western neighbour, then only talks can happen.

On talks with Taliban, General Rawat said, if a number of countries are talking to the Taliban, India cannot be out of the bandwagon as it has interests in Afghanistan.

General Rawat praised the role of media in national affairs and their efforts to tell the truth and give right perspective. He said, the Army has managed the situation well along the northern and western borders and there should be no cause for concern.

