BJP National Convention: Amit Shah calls upon workers to gear up for Lok Sabha polls

BJP President Amit Shah has called upon BJP workers to gear up for upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day BJP National Convention at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

Shah asked BJP workers to take the government’s development programmes to voters and carry forward the development journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asked them to expand BJP’s footprints in the country.

Shah termed the proposed grand alliance of Opposition parties a mirage. He said it will not come in the way of BJP returning to power again at the Centre. On Ram Temple, Amit Shah said BJP is making efforts so that the case before the Supreme Court is resolved swiftly. He accused Congress of obstructing quick resolution of the matter in the apex court. Amit Shah reiterated that the party is committed to the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya through Constitutional means.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet ministers, BJP Chief Ministers, MPs and senior party leaders are among those present. Around 12 thousand delegates from across the country are attending the event. The party has invited all its elected members – MPs, winners of local elections and organisational leaders for the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the concluding session tomorrow.