Modi Govt releases Rs 638 crore for Border Area Development Programme

The Centre has released nearly Rs 638 crore in current fiscal so far under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP), which is being implemented to ameliorate the problems of people living in isolated forward locations, officials said Friday.

The Home Ministry has so far released Rs 637.98 crore during 2018-19 to 17 states to meet special development needs of border population with a focus on the people living within 50 kilometres of the International Border, they said.

In 2017-18, the ministry had released Rs 1,100 crore for the all-round development of villages located along the international border, a home ministry official said.

The BADP covers 111 border districts in 17 states to meet special development needs of border population with a focus on the people living within 50 kilometres of the international border.

Schemes under the BADP include construction of primary health centres, schools, supply of drinking water, community centres, connectivity, drainage to enable sustainable living.

It now covers schemes or activities relating to Swachhta Abhiyan, skill development programmes, promotion of sports activities in border areas, promotion of rural tourism, border tourism, protection of heritage sites, construction of helipads in remote and inaccessible hilly areas, which do not have road connectivity, another official said.

Skill development training to farmers for the use of modern and scientific techniques in agriculture, organic farming is also part of the BADP now, another official said.

As many as 61 model villages are also being developed under the BADP to improve the quality of life for the border population.

A total of Rs 13,400 crore has been released since the BADP programme was initiated in 1986-87.

India shares border with Pakistan (3,323 km), China (3,488 km), Nepal (1,751 km), Bhutan (699 km), Myanmar (1,643 km) and Bangladesh (4,096 km).