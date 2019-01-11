Rahul Gandhi meets Indian workers in Dubai : Watch Video

Rahul Gandhi, the President of the Indian National Congress, who is in the UAE on a maiden visit, was accorded a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora at the Dubai airport on Thursday..

A massive crowd had gathered to hear Rahul Gandhi’s firstaddressal in Dubai. He spent some time at the Jebel Ali labour colony on Friday.

The first day of @RahulGandhi's UAE tour is off to a great start, with an exhilarating & meaningful interaction with the people who make India shine abroad. #RahulGandhiInUAE pic.twitter.com/GGBL1xcE4n — Congress (@INCIndia) January 11, 2019

He lauded the Indian workers here for making the country proud by their hard work in the UAE.

“You have illuminated the names of every religion, every state and every caste,” he said.

He said his party is aware of the difficulties faced by the labourers and wants to help them.

“We want to talk to you,” he said.

“Main yahan apne mann ki baat kahne nahi aaya hun..main yayan aapke mann ki baat sunane aaya hun (I have not come here to speak my mind, I have come to listen to your heart),” he said in his address at the Jabel Ali labour colony.

He was referring to Prime Minister Modi’s monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat where he addresses the nation on various issues.