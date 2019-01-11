Santosh Sivan to team up with Murugadoss for Rajinikanth film

Director A.R.Murugadoss’ next film is with Rajinikanth. Though the movie is yet to be officially announced, the director has confirmed that he is doing a project with the superstar this year. Renowned cinematographer Santosh Sivan has been signed for the film. He has earlier worked with Murugadoss in ‘Thuppakki’ and ‘Spyder’. The veteran’s frames in Rajinikanth’s classic hit ‘Thalapathi’ is celebrated even after two decades of its release. Fans will be hoping to see the recreation of the ‘Thalapathi’ magic.

According to director Murugadoss, his movie with Rajinikanth will be a complete mass entertainer just like how the fans expect. Reports suggest that the casting and other pre-production works are on at full swing. Anirudh Ravichander is the front runner for music director. Sun Pictures is most likely to produce this movie.