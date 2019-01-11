CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Santosh Sivan to team up with Murugadoss for Rajinikanth film

Jan 11, 2019, 10:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

Director A.R.Murugadoss’ next film is with Rajinikanth. Though the movie is yet to be officially announced, the director has confirmed that he is doing a project with the superstar this year. Renowned cinematographer Santosh Sivan has been signed for the film. He has earlier worked with Murugadoss in ‘Thuppakki’ and ‘Spyder’. The veteran’s frames in Rajinikanth’s classic hit ‘Thalapathi’ is celebrated even after two decades of its release. Fans will be hoping to see the recreation of the ‘Thalapathi’ magic.

According to director Murugadoss, his movie with Rajinikanth will be a complete mass entertainer just like how the fans expect. Reports suggest that the casting and other pre-production works are on at full swing. Anirudh Ravichander is the front runner for music director. Sun Pictures is most likely to produce this movie.

Tags

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor moves her body to this actor’s song

Jul 16, 2018, 07:58 am IST

The release of seven Indian engineers who were abducted, process in progress

May 10, 2018, 08:14 pm IST

Boy meets his lifesaver for the first time, parents’ gratitude

Dec 15, 2017, 07:56 am IST
prime-minister-modi-urges-world-look-vedas

India races ahead of China in Economic growth!

Feb 28, 2018, 09:49 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close