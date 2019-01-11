Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Sensex, Nifty close with losses

Jan 11, 2019, 06:40 pm IST
Benchmark domestic stocks, Sensex and Nifty, today closed with losses for the second session in a row. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange fell 97 points to close at 36,010. The Nifty at National Stock Exchange also slipped 27 points to end at 10,795.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 96.66 points or 0.27% at 36009.84, while the Nifty was down 26.60 points or 0.25% at 10795.00. The market breadth was negative as 1180 shares advanced, against a decline of 1403 shares, while 169 shares were unchanged.

ITC, Infosys, and UPL were the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors lost the most.

