Shooting for ‘Chila New Gen Nattu Visheshangal’ started

The shooting for the film ‘’Chila New Gen Nattu Visheshangal’ started at Thiruvananthapuram. The film is directed by multi-faceted Eastcoast Vijayan. East Coast Vijayan, a renowned Malayali lyricist, filmmaker and a businessman. He has changed the entire destiny of Malayalam video album songs and is the man behind popularizing Malayalam video album songs.

The shooting of the film has started at Thiruvananthapuram. With a pooja function at Valiyakottaram Levihall on Friday. Eastcoast Vijayan, senior Congress leader N.Peethambarakurupp, actors including Nedumudi Venu, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Akhil Prabhakar, Dinesh Panicker, Shivani, Sonu, cinematographer Anil Nair and other technicians were present in the function.

This is the fifth film produced by Eastcoast Vijayan in the banner of Eastcoast Communications (Pvt) Ltd Earlier he has produced and at the same time directed two movies namely ‘Mohabath’ and ‘Novel’. He also produced ‘My Boss’ and ‘Jilebi’ .The new film is scripted by S.L.Puram Jayasurya. The new film is expected to be yet another family entertainer.

The musical department of the film will be handled by the top music director of the industry M.Jayachandran. Eastcoast Vijayan, M.Jayachandran team has earlier given the most awesome melodies for Malayalam. This combination is returning after along a gap of ten years. M.jayachandran has associated with Eastcoast from 2000 to 2008. And their combination has produced some of the most memorable melodies of Malayalam. Jayachandran has composed five songs for the film and KJ Yesudas, P Jayachandran, Sankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal will render their voice to these songs.

The film has an ensemble star cast. National award winner Suraj Venjaramood and comic sensation of Mollywood Harish Kanaran will ensure there are plenty of lighter moments in the film. Nedumudi Venu, Mithun Ramesh, Dinesh Panicker and Nobi are some of the other prominent actors in the film. Young actor Akhil Prabahakar is the main lead in the film Sivakami and Sonu are the female leads. The film will be distributed by Eastcoast Reel & Real Entertainments.

The cinematography of the movie is done by Anil Nair and editing by Ranjan Abraham. The shoot of the film is at Thiruvananthapuram and nearby places. The production Controller of the movie is Jith pirappankode. Other crew includes Art Direction – Boban, Costume – Arun Manohar, Make-up – Pradeep Rangan, Associate Director – Subhash Elambal, Stills- Suresh Kaniyapuram, Poster- Collins Leophil, PRO – A.S.Dinesh.