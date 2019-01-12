“Government’s Shocking Dereliction in Bringing Relief to Flood Victims”: Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram: The issue of Sabarimala and all the protests that came along with it had taken the public and media attention off the flood relief programmes, but the fact of the matter is that a shocking number of victims are still not anywhere close to getting some relief from the government.

The leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala has now criticized the Government for the same and said that there is a dereliction of duty from the part of the government in bringing relief measures to the victims.

“In all the 7 Taluks i visited, the situation is shocking, It doesn’t match with the statistics government is showing. I received about 9000 complaints. I will visit Chalakkudy on 15th and Kuttanad on 17th of this month. In many places, Banks have send notice to the people who took loans. Commercial organisations have not yet received their compensation” he said.

He also added that he had no information about P C George choosing to join with UDF.