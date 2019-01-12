Harbhajan Singh reveals his dissent against his colleagues

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed his dissent towards his colleagues Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul on their controversial comments in a television show ‘Koffee With Karan’. Both Pandya and Rahul had to face severe criticism after the show. They have been suspended by the cricket board on the eve of the ODI series against Australia starting Friday.

Harbhajan said that he even don’t want to speak with them and also don’t want to stay on the same team bus. He expressed his deep dissatisfaction by saying that both the cricketers blamed the Indian cricket. ” You tell me… if you meet them at a party tomorrow, would you want to speak with them? I will not. In fact, I wouldn’t want to travel with them on the same team bus where my wife and daughter will also be present”. Harbhajan said.

Indian captain Virat Kohli also revealed his dissent on the two cricketers in a press conference. He made it clear that the team does not want these two players to stay with the team. ” Whether they stay in Australia or not, is a different matter,” he said.