Here is the World’s First Commercial Foldable Phone and its not Samsung!

Chinese company Royole is better known for making singular components, but it has now put its flexible AMOLED technology into a device of its own. The FlexPai is both a phone and a tablet, with a 7.8-inch screen (4:3, 1920×1440) when unfurled. The display can apparently be folded more than 200,000 times without damage.

Disrupting consumers’ traditional concept of a smartphone, the unit can be used either folded or unfolded, giving it the portability of a smartphone plus the screen size of a high-definition tablet. The FlexPai foldable smartphone is based on Royole’s Flexible+ platform, which can be easily integrated into a variety of products and applications across numerous industries.

FlexPai packs a Snapdragon 855 chipset (since it’s already on sale, this probably counts as the world’s first commercially available 855 phone), either 6 or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage and 16MP+20MP dual camera. Oh, and it even runs Android 9.0 Pie (albeit a version loaded with plenty of tweaks to make tablet mode work).

It will cost between 8,999 and 12,999 yuan (£1,000-£1,450) depending on technical specifications.