‘How many Pakistanis were arrested for illegally entering America?’: Asks Trump

U S President Donald Trump asked an enforcement official that “how many Pakistanis were arrested early this week trying to illegally enter America?”. The official told him about the security situations on the border.

“So far this sector has apprehended folks from 41 different countries. Just yesterday, we apprehended 133 people from countries other than Central America and Mexico. That includes individuals from India. We apprehended some Pakistanis, Romania,” the official said.

The official said that two Pakistanis crossed the border. Trump raised his questions during his tour of the southern border in Texas. Texas Senator John Cornyn, Senator Ted Cruz was also along with Trump.