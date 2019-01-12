Huge Blast in Cement Block Factory ; Several Injured

At least 9 persons have been injured out of which three of them are critical, following a blast in a cement block factory at the Tuem Industrial Estate in Goa on Saturday.

On January 8, at least three people were killed while one more was severely injured when an explosion took place in a boiler at a factory in Mohali district’s Lalru town. The incident took place when workers were repairing a motor at the co-generation power plant in Dera Bassi tehsil.

A boiler of the factory unit exploded, leading to the death of three migrant workers, all aged between 20 and 28, he said. They were identified as Manish, Hemant and Sanjay, police said.