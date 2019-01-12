Latest NewsIndia

Two terrorists killed in encounter

Jan 12, 2019, 10:29 pm IST
In Jammu & Kashmir, two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district this evening.

Security sources said that a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in Katapora village of Yaripora area of Kulgam district on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

They said as the forces zeroed in on the suspected place, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately triggering the encounter. Mobile internet services have been suspended in Kulgam and Shopian districts.

