Women Slips While Deboarding a Moving Train, Pulled back by Onlookers

A woman was rescued dramatically when she slipped while deboarding moving train. She tried to deboard the moving train but she slipped down. Immediate action by a passenger and other people who were there rescued her. The incident has been caught on camera, at Dahod station, Gujarat on January 10.

The visuals show that a man stepping down from the moving train first. The woman is seen trying to get down from the train moments after him. Only, the woman slips and falls in the gap between the platform and the train. She held on the door handle of the train and gets dragged along by the moving train. By seeing this, the passenger who deboarded the train before her, pull the woman back onto the platform with the help of other onlookers.