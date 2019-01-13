Aishwarya revealed the worst comment made on her by Emraan Hashmi

Aishwarya recently made an appearance on the second season of ‘Famously Filmfare’ where she was her candid best and spoke about Abhishek Bachchan, her wedding, motherhood and other things.

During In the rapid-fire round, Aishwarya was asked about the worst comment she ever heard about herself, to which she replied, ‘fake and plastic’. For the unversed, on the fourth season of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan in 2014, Emraan had commented on the actress’ look, saying ‘Aishwarya is plastic’.

While Emraan apologized to Aishwarya and said that the ‘plastic’ remark was made in a jest and it was done just to win the hamper. But it appears that Aishwarya is still not over with it and is apparently miffed with Emraan for his remarks. In fact, there were reports that back in 2017, when Aishwarya was offered ‘Baadshaho’, she immediately rejected the film the moment she came to know that she was to act alongside Emraan.