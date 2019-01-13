Latest Newscelebrities

Aishwarya revealed the worst comment made on her by Emraan Hashmi

Jan 13, 2019, 02:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Aishwarya recently made an appearance on the second season of ‘Famously Filmfare’ where she was her candid best and spoke about Abhishek Bachchan, her wedding, motherhood and other things.

During In the rapid-fire round, Aishwarya was asked about the worst comment she ever heard about herself, to which she replied, ‘fake and plastic’. For the unversed, on the fourth season of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan in 2014, Emraan had commented on the actress’ look, saying ‘Aishwarya is plastic’.

While Emraan apologized to Aishwarya and said that the ‘plastic’ remark was made in a jest and it was done just to win the hamper. But it appears that Aishwarya is still not over with it and is apparently miffed with Emraan for his remarks. In fact, there were reports that back in 2017, when Aishwarya was offered ‘Baadshaho’, she immediately rejected the film the moment she came to know that she was to act alongside Emraan.

Tags

Related Articles

Tsunami Hits Indonesian City Palu, Death Toll Reaches 30

Sep 29, 2018, 08:41 am IST

This Emirate opens 15 automated public toilets

Dec 5, 2017, 08:24 pm IST
rajinikanth-say-kamal-hassans-criticism

Superstar’s village is waiting for his visit without even knowing his political plunge

Jan 7, 2018, 05:05 pm IST

Taj Mahal to Tej Mandir; protestations ahead of Taj Mahotsav

Feb 5, 2018, 03:05 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close