KeralaLatest News

Check out today’s petrol price in Thiruvananthapuram

Jan 13, 2019, 09:54 am IST
Less than a minute
petrol prices rise
petrol prices rise

Petrol Price In Thiruvananthapuram Today: The price of Petrol in Thiruvananthapuram is at Rs 72.46 per litre Today.

As on June 2017, Petrol prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method. Petrol and diesel rates are revised at 06:00 a.m. every day. Before this prices were revised every fortnight. Various factors impact the price of fuel. These include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues, demand for fuel, and so on. When international crude oil prices gain, prices in India move higher. Price of fuel includes excise duty, value added tax (VAT), and dealer commission. VAT varies from state to state. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and VAT, the retail selling price of the petrol gets nearly doubled.

Tags

Related Articles

People Called Actress Shama Sikander As a ‘Pornstar’ For Her Sexy Pic

Jun 26, 2018, 04:02 pm IST

Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul suspended from 1st ODI against Australia

Jan 11, 2019, 04:30 pm IST
2000

 I-T dept seizes Rs 14.48 cr cash from hoarders

Apr 26, 2018, 09:54 pm IST

“He showed me his bedroom. Then he initiated to touch me and kiss me”: #Me too Allegations Against Rahul Easwar

Oct 29, 2018, 08:54 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close