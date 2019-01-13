Latest NewsIndia

Experiment to Check Air Pollution here Shows Shocking Results

Jan 13, 2019, 01:12 pm IST
An experiment conducted at the Jhandi Park, near Nagar Nigam office here on Thursday, showed a result that the air in Lucknow is highly polluted. The experiment used a model of human lungs. The ‘white lungs’ turned into ‘black’ in just 24 hours.

“It’s a wake-up call for the government and the people, too. We have to be alert to the quality of air we breathe,” said Prof Surya Kant, HoD, respiratory medicine department of KGMU. Breathing such dirty air will cause so many health issues.

“Regulating use of vehicles and construction activities is the need of the hour. There is a national building rule for new constructions but they are hardly followed,” said Prof Surya Kant. The experts said that the authority should take a serious look at this problem.

