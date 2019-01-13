Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Arvind Kejriwal will not contest from Varanasi

Jan 13, 2019, 07:38 pm IST
Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will not be contesting from Varanasi in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019, reported the news agency.

However, AAP said it will field a ‘strong candidate’ from the seat where PM Narendra Modi contested 2014 Lok Sabha elections other than his home turf of Vadodara.

“Arvind Kejriwal will not contest the General elections as he is focussed on his ‘home state. The AAP will field candidates on all Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Goa, Haryana and Punjab. It will contest on some of the seats in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and final details will be worked out by February. Other than Varanasi, the AAP will contest from seats in eastern and western UP, where it has a strong base,” Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

