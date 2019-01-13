Latest Newscelebrities

Priya Prakash Varrier together with Ranveer Singh’s selfie is breaking the internet: See Pic

Jan 13, 2019, 11:44 am IST
Priya’s currently in Mumbai and met the Gully Boy actor at the special screening of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Sharing the image as her Instagram story, Priya captioned it as, “What more could I ask for?” #Aww

 

The picture of the internet sensation is breaking the internet. Earlier last year, speculations were rife that Priya will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer. Although those rumours quickly fizzled out

