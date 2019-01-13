Latest NewsIndia

Security Forces Guns Down Two Terrorists Including IED Expert at Jammu and Kashmir

Jan 13, 2019, 10:38 am IST
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir gunned down two terrorists which included a man Zeenat-ul-Islam, who was associated with the terror group Al Badr and notorious for his dexterity with making Improvised Explosive Devices(IED).

It was during a cordon and search operation in Kaptora area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district that the terrorists opened fire at them. The force soon retaliated and in the encounter that followed, two terrorists were neutralised.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, the official said, adding that no collateral damage has been reported.

