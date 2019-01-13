Latest Newscelebrities

When Ranveer couldn’t control his tears during an interview: Video

Jan 13, 2019, 05:32 pm IST
In a recent interview with a news channel, that largely revolved around his spectacular success as a Hindi film star, Ranveer Singh couldn’t control his tears.

On being told that he had gone to almost any extent to prepare for his roles, he said, “There are some characters (for which you have to cut yourself off the world). These are hazards of the profession. You face physical as well as emotional scars. If you are an actor who goes inside the skin of a character, it is bound to happen. But that’s okay. I am ready to sacrifice anything for my craft. But there are times when a character takes a toll on you – playing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat was very tough.”

But when he started talking about how casting director Shanoo Sharma was stunned by his performance in Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer felt a lump in throat and had to pause the interview for a while.

