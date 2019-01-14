Indian agricultural sector draws investment from UAE and Saudi

The Agriculture Export Policy of the government will be announced in the next few days. The policy will boost horticulture, plantation, fisheries and dairy sectors besides agriculture, enabling the farmers to fetch a good price for their produce. The Agriculture Export Policy in which the districts possessing the potential for particular industries and items will be identified and developed as clusters for the development of the sector. The Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu said this at the valedictory session of the two-day CII Partnership Summit held in Mumbai.

The Minister informed that the UAE and Saudi Arabia have shown interest in investing in India’s agricultural sector as both the countries want to make India a base for ensuring their food security.

More than 1000 delegates from around 46 countries, including politicians, leaders in various industries, multilateral agencies, UN organizations and businesses attended the Partnership Summit.