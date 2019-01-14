Priya Prakash wanted to act opposite this Bollywood superstar

Priya Prakash became an overnight star after her cute wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her yet-to-be-released Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral.

Overnight internet sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier is all set to make her Bollywood debut. The movie titled Sridevi Bungalow will be directed by Prasanth Mambully.

She was linked to many movies and projects. Her name was associated with Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba too. But Sara Ali Khan was finally cast as the lead actress in the film, which is breaking box office records.

When asked which Hindi film she wanted to do in recent times, she said: “I wanted to become a part of Simmba. There were lots of rumours that I was part of Simmba but I wish that was true because I am a great fan of Ranveer Singh.

“At the screening of Uri, I told Ranveer that ‘I am a big fan of yours’ and then he told me that ‘I really liked your wink’ which was overwhelming for me.”

