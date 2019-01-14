KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala is all set for ‘Makaravilakku” festival

Jan 14, 2019, 06:01 pm IST
Sabarimala Aiyappa Temple is all set for the ”Makaravilakku” festival. Only hours are left for the annual ”Makaravilakku” festival. The procession carrying the “Thiruvabharanam (sacred jewels of the deity) will reach holy 18 steps at 6 pm on today. At 6.30 pm, the ”deeparadhana” (worship with lamps) will take place with the Lord adorning the jewels. All facilities for the devotees to witness the ”Makaravilakku” and ”Makarajyothi” are in place.

”Makarajyothi” is a star which is worshipped by pilgrims on Makara Sankranti on January 14 every year. It is the star Sirius located in Canis Major constellation.

It is believed that Lord Ayyappa asserts himself as the Makarajyothi to bless his devotees. The flame appears on the Ponnambalamedu hill which is around 8 km from the shrine.

